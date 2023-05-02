HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police need the public’s help after a multiple suspects send a couple to the hospital after robbing them.

The crime happened, around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 6300 block of Westward Street.

Police are reporting the couple says they were robbed at gunpoint by five males. They were armed with guns and wearing masks. The couple told police that they gave the robbers everything they had on them.

But, the male victim was pistol whipped and shot. when police arrived, he was suffering from a head wound and a gunshot wound. He was transported to a nearby trauma center and is expected to survive.

If you have any information on the suspects, please contact the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.