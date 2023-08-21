Surveillance cameras also captured the burglars getting into a white Chrysler 300 S with black rims

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It was a brazen break in early in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 9. Three burglars, dressed in all white, with one thing in mind. Get as many guns as possible from a pawn shop in Spring, just north of Houston. And they did just that.

It started in the early morning hours of August 9th. Three burglars stole approximately 26 rifles and one pistol from Top Gun Pawn, located on Rayford Road in Spring. The suspects were all dressed in white with their faces covered, when they broke in and went straight to the gun area of the shop.

Surveillance cameras also captured the burglars getting into a white Chrysler 300 S with black rims and the rear license plate concealed using opaque tape.

The ATF Houston Field Division along with investigators from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are investigating. According to ATF Houston Field Division Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski, “ATF is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to apprehend the suspects responsible for this crime before they commit any more crimes.”

If you have any information about this crime, contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@aft.gov or through ATF’s website .