Suspect got away with cash in vehicle described by witnesses as a 'soccer mom' car

Courtesy: FBI Houston

KATY, Texas (KIAH) — The FBI Violent Crime Task Force needs the public’s help identifying and locating the bank robber called the “Armed Faux Armani Assailant.” He’s wanted for the armed robbery of a bank in Katy.

The armed suspect walked into the PNC Bank located at 806 Katy Fort Bend Rd. around 9:30 a.m., on Feb. 8 and threatened the tellers with a gun and demanded money. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash in a vehicle only described by witnesses as a “soccer mom” car.

Courtesy: FBI Houston

The suspect is described as a Black male with a pointy nose, in his late 30s to late 40s, approximately 5’6″-5’9″ tall, and weighing about 180 lbs. He wore a white baseball cap with the letters AX embroidered on the front, white baseball gloves, black sunglasses, a black face mask, a thin black jacket with a fleece collar, and a tan or khaki sweater underneath it with a diamond pattern embroidered on it. Witnesses described his black shoes as ‘baseball turf shoes’ with a white sole. He also carried an orange/red tote bag.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. You can call 713-222-TIPS (8477), or report online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.