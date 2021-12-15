HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Police Department Special Victims Division are asking for the public’s assistance locating a fugitive who is wanted for indecency with a child.

On or around Friday, Oct. 1, 2004, Jack Haldeman Hanna Jr. allegedly engaged in inappropriate sexual acts with the child victim in the 4500 Block of Memorial Dr. in Houston.

Authorities said that during the investigation, the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse. Detectives claimed to discover that Hanna performed indecent sexual acts with the child victim.

Hanna is a White male, 77, approximately 6-feet and 190 pounds with brown eyes and white hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).