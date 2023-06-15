Victim made an outcry of sexual abuse to detectives during the investigation

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division need the public’s help locating a fugitive accused of sexual misconduct with a child between the age of 14 to17.

They are looking for 22-year-old Orlando Garcia Pina. Police say on Saturday, April 17, 2021, Officers received a report of a Sexual Assault of a Child that occurred in the 3100 Block of Bennington St. in Houston. During the investigation, the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse and detectives learned that Pina was identified as the person who allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

Pina is a Hispanic male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 153 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.