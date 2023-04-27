Suspect is considered armed and dangerous and HPD needs your help finding him

HOUSTON (KIAH) — He’s accused of killing two people back in 2021. And this fugitive is nowhere to be found. Now Houston police need your help, to bring him to justice.

Rudy Ventura, 26, is charged with capital murder, in the fatal shooting of two men and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon of another victim.

Rudy Ventura (Courtesy: Houston Police)

He is accused in the killings of 40-year-old Eliexi Arce and 26-year-old Elmer Coto-Maravilla. A third adult victim, who was shot in the hand, was treated and released from a hospital.

Police say it all happened on October 25, 2021, at 10950 Bissonnet Street. Around 1:20am, HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting and found three men with gunshot wounds. Coto-Maravilla was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Arce died while being treated for his injures at a hospital.

A preliminary investigation described a Hispanic male, later identified as Ventura, arrived at the above location in a red or maroon Nissan Titan pickup truck. Ventura alleged got out of the vehicle, approached all three victims who were standing outside the restaurant, and shot the victims. The suspect then got into the passenger seat of the pickup truck and fled on Bissonnet Street in an unknown direction.

Further investigation identified Ventura as the suspect and he was charged two days after the shooting.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.