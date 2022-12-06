Police have been trying for 2 years to find this fugitive

Crime Stoppers Suspect Maycoll Padilla

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston man is still on the run and accused of the unthinkable. Sexually assaulting a child. Now police need your help to track him down.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division are trying to locate fugitive Maycoll Padilla. The 22-year-old is wanted for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child under 14 years of age.



On or around June 24, 2020, Houston Police Officers received a report of an Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child that occurred in the 6100 block of Glenmont Dr. in Houston. During the investigation, the victim made an outcry and detectives learned that Maycoll Padilla sexually assaulted the victim.

Padilla is a Hispanic male, with brown eyes and a medium build.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.