HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) A local man with felony warrants is behind bars after unraveling a trail of crime that led to his alleged files of child porn.

Authorities said that on April 22, of this year, a deputy with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 24200 block of Kuykendahl Road in reference to on-line threats. Upon the deputy arriving, a woman said she received multiple messages through Facebook threatening lewd and assaultive violence towards her and her juvenile daughter.

Investigators with Constable Mark Herman’s High Tech Crime Unit said they were were able to identity the suspect as Christopher Noble, who resided within the complainants’ same apartment complex.

Further investigation revealed that Noble had open Felony Warrants for Fraud and Possession of Controlled Substance out of Montgomery County. He was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for the open warrants.

Constable investigators completed a forensic examination of the suspect’s computer equipment and located hundreds of files containing child pornography images. With the evidence obtained through the detailed and thorough investigation, Constable Investigators charged Noble with 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

Noble is currently incarcerated in the Harris County Jail. His total bond was set at $1,000,000.00 out of the 184th District Court.

Our office has taken a firm stance on identifying and eradicating child pornography and will continue to dedicate the necessary resources to see out and charge those who prey on our children. Constable Mark Hermann