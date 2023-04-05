Rynisha Madison, 28 (Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston police is looking for any information leading to the charging and arrest of 28-year-old Rynisha Madison.

Madison is wanted by police for injury to a child under 15 with bodily injury. HPD said they received a report of a child victim who was injured on Benmar Drive in Houston on Nov. 3, 2022. During the investigation, the victim told police Madison physically abused them causing bodily injury.

Rynisha Madison stands 5-foot-7 and weighs about 207 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and hasn’t been seen since the start of the investigation.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division is asking for help from the community in locating Madison. Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to her arrest. If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS (8477).