HOUSTON (KIAH) — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Special Victims Division need the public’s assistance finding fugitive 62-year-old Tyrone Dwight Hailey.

He is wanted for two counts of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child and Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child.

Crime Stoppers Houston

On Tuesday June 1, 2021, the Houston Police Department received a report of Sexual Abuse that occurred in the 5300 block of Coke St. in Houston. During the investigation, two child victims made an outcry of sexual abuse by Hailey that happened from March 2019 to September 2020.



Hailey is a Black male, approximately 5’11”. He weighs 210 lbs. and has brown eyes and gray hair.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.