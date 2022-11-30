HOUSTON (KIAH) — Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department Special Victims Division need the public’s help. They say an alleged child abuser is on the run and they want him caught before he harms another child.

Anthony Deunda Green, 32, is wanted for a Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child.

On Monday Jan. 4, 2021, HPD received a report of Sexual Abuse that occurred in the 3400 block of Providence Street in Houston. During the investigation, the child victim made an outcry of sexual abuse by the fugitive Green that occurred from Sept. 23, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2020.

Anthony Green is a Black male, approximately 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, with brown eyes and back hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.