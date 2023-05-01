HOUSTON (KIAH) — Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Deputies on the lookout, for a suspect who injured two people while trying to take their car, at their home.

Investigators say it happened Sunday night, April 30, around 10 p.m., at the 24400 block Peroni Drive in Richmond.

FBCSO responded to reports of a robbery with injuries. When units arrived, they located two males, one in their mid 30’s and the other in their 20’s. One had an injury to the head and the other gun shot wounds. Both were transported by ambulance to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Reports show that someone was trying to take their vehicle. It appears both live at this residence. Their mother was home at the time, but she was not injured. At this time deputies are waiting for a warrant in order to access the vehicle and residence. Officials also say there is blood all around the vehicle and trailing into the house. Currently, there’s information on any suspects.