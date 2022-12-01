HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are searching for a man who not only held a woman at knifepoint, but forced a child into a closet.

Frederick Wiltz, 66, is wanted for two counts of aggravated kidnapping, according to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies arrived to a home on the 300 block of Kirkstall Drive where they say a minor reported he was forced into a closet and tied up by the suspect.

Further investigation by deputies revealed that the child’s mother was held at knifepoint and forced into her own car by Wiltz, then drove to the 500 block of FM 1960, where the woman was able to escape. Wiltz then fled on foot when deputies arrived on the scene.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office immediately at 281-376-3472.