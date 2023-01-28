DALLAS (KDAF) — While the NFL Playoffs will be without the Houston Texans and missing out on the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, winning is still going down in H-Town in the form of the Texas Lottery.

The lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from Thursday night’s drawing was sold in Southeast Texas, “A $25,000 winning ticket for last night’s #CashFive drawing was sold in #Houston! #TexasLottery #Texas.”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers from the Jan. 26 drawing to take home the top prize; those winning numbers were 16, 20, 21, 26 and 29.

It was sold at Timewise Food Store on the Sam Houston Parkway in Houston; the ticket was a Quick Pick.