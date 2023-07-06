STORYFUL— The city of Houston put on a truly “Texas-sized” fireworks event on Independence Day. Footage released by the City of Houston shows the fireworks at the Freedom Over Texas event.

The event has become the city’s signature Fourth of July celebration, with an average of 50,000 people in attendance, local media reported.

A dazzling display of fireworks over downtown. 💥

It was a picture perfect #FreedomOverTexas grand finale. Thanks to everyone who joined us to celebrate #July4th pic.twitter.com/u3ulXID25y — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) July 5, 2023