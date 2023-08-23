HOUSTON (CW39) – Northbound and southbound at IH-610 West Loop will be closed continuously from 8:00 PM, Friday, August 25 to 5:00 AM, Monday, August 28.

DETOUR: Southbound traffic to take connector to IH-610 Northbound Main Lanes. Take San Felipe Rd. exit. U-turn at San Felipe Rd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH-610 Southbound Main Lanes. Take connector to IH 69 Southbound Main Lanes. Northbound traffic to take connector to IH-610 Southbound Main Lanes. Take Bellaire Blvd exit. U-turn at Bellaire Blvd. Take next entrance ramp onto IH-610 Northbound Main Lanes. Take connector to IH 69 Northbound Main Lanes.

Reminder: Southbound Connector Ramp To IH-610 WEST LOOP southbound also remains closed.