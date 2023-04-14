HOUSTON (KIAH) – Get ahead of your weekend plans in this weeks ‘Weekend Look- ahead.’ It all kicks of with ‘Party on the Plaza’ today. The free spring series kicks off today at Avenida Plaza and runs through May 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

A spectacular line up is anticipated with all-star artists, musicians, and tribute bands. There will a little something for everyone with diverse music selections. Performing tonight is popular local band ‘The City.’ You can find more information on the lineups and all you need to know about the all-spring long series here.

Fort Bend County community member along with surrounding counties are joining forces for a good cause this Saturday. ‘Hike for Hope‘ will kick off at the newly opened Brazos River Park benefitting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Organizers hope to raise awareness and the importance of mental health and suicide prevention. If you’d like to register or donate to the ‘Hike for Hope’ event click the link here.

The 36th annual Art Car Festival and Parade is back in downtown Houston with a full schedule of events through Saturday. Starting with the legendary ‘Art Car Ball,’ the festival also known as the ‘Orange Show’ will feature art installations, costumes, and hundreds of illuminated art cars. You can find a full run down of how this weekend event will go down and all the fun that will be there, here.

Families in Alief can also enjoy Cigna Sunday this weekend. The event full of activities for the entire family will kick off at noon at Alief Park and run until 4 p.m. There will be photo booths, live entertainment, dancing, free food, inflatables, and more. You can find a full schedule and all they will have in store here.

In Spring, students are ready for the biggest event of the year. The 72nd annual Spring Livestock Show and Fair. The event kicked off yesterday and runs until April 15th at Nagy Pavilion on Hardy Road. The annual event will showcase hundreds of entries by students involved in Family Career and Community Leaders of America, and Spring 4H. For many involved the highlight of the three day event is the buyer’s luncheon and live auction on Saturday, where people can bid on livestock, baked good, arts, and more. You can find out more on how the event will play out and the play by play of events here.

Remember to come back and read more on Monday morning to see how everything will play out in our ‘Weekend Wrap-up.’