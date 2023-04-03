HOUSTON (KIAH) – The weekend was more packed than an Easter basket this week. Outside of NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four events, faith organizations got ahead of the Easter holiday with some preparations and demonstrations. A live donkey lead the way in a Palm Sunday Outdoor Procession. Assumption Catholic Church held the procession along with a reenactment of when Jesus entered Jerusalem right before morning mass. A large crowd turned attended mass aa many gathered to pray and show support. The Montrose Collective had an ‘Egg-Stravaganza’ event on Sunday at their building on Westheimer and Montrose Boulevard. Many families came in to take part in the Easter prep styled event. There was cookie decorating, Easter basket ordering and crafting, and so much more. Houstonians who practice the Muslim faith followed the annual tradition of fasting for Ramadan. Sunday marked the 25th Annual Houston IFTAR Dinner at the Bayou City Event Center. Around 2300 people were there, including Mayor Sylvester Turner and other select elected and business leaders.

Dozens of families enjoyed one of the largest SPCA open house events to date on Saturday. Animal lovers got to take part in some Easter holiday inspired games like egg hunts, decorating, and a special look at their bunny farm. They also go to bird watch and get an inside look at the orphaned kittens receiving lifesaving care. Of course they also took home so furry little friends from the William and Evelyn Campus and encouraged others to do so as well.

Off of the topic of Easter, hundreds of Houston residents hopped over to the 10th annual Lyon’s Avenue Renaissance Festival Saturday, also known as the Fifth Ward Festival. The theme of this years largest cultural celebration was ‘Fifth Ward Forever’ reflecting the resilience of residents in that area. The festival celebrates the history, art, and culture of Houston’s historic Fifth Ward. Four stages were set up for musical guests throughout the festival, along with some of Houston’s best creole and soul food.

Saturday was a good day to hit the ground running with the Final Four hosting their 4-Miler event that started and end at City Hall. Or, you could have hit the stair case for an annual climbing event. Planet Fitness and other local businesses sponsored the annual “Big Climb” event that helps support the effort of raising funds for blood cancer research and patient support for those battling with leukemia and lymphoma. The event featured participants climbing 50 flights of stairs to the top of Three Allen Support Center on Clay Street. All this week, Planet Fitness is encouraging members of their gyms to use the stair stepper and join in on the 50-flight challenge.

