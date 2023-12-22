HOUSTON (KIAH) — Tis the season, but in Houston we say “Trills the Season” and there is only one place to celebrate this Saturday night!

It’s the 19th Annual Trills the Season at Axelrad from 4 p.m. till 11 p.m.. Presented by Wonky Power Records and Axelrad Beer Garden. They’re having a toy drive and Wonky Power’s annual concert. Trills the Season, takes over the stage at Axelrad in Midtown, featuring an afternoon and evening of music headlined by Houston’s own Devin the Dude.

If you haven’t been to Axelrad, they have something special to offer in downtown Houston. It’s also one of the most Instagramable spots to photograph. This Saturday, bring a new, unopened toy for admission and enjoy the show. Wonky Power ensures that toys are delivered to kids around the city.

Admission if FREE with an unopened toy. Learn more.