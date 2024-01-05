HOUSTON (KIAH) — As the curtain begins to draw on the holiday season, Magical Winter Lights at Katy Mills Mall invites Houstonians to join in the grand finale of the 8th annual celebration. This weekend marks the culmination of a season filled with enchantment, cultural richness, and festive joy, and we want to ensure that families have the opportunity to capture the magic before the lights dim.
Here is a look at what you could see…
