HOUSTON (KIAH) – Miller Outdoor Theater’s annual kickoff for Mexican Independence Day and Hispanic Heritage Month is back. Enjoy the El Grito with Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán at Miller Outdoor Theatre Friday night starting at 7:30 p.m..

It’s a FREE night of classic Mexican music from Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán, a 15-member group with a rich legacy of more than 50 years of mariachi music.