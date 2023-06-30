GALEVESTON, Texas (KIAH) — If you are looking for amazing activities this weekend, you can’t miss going to Galveston! Nothing says “summer on Galveston Island” better than the 4th of July! Don’t miss a wonderful evening with a glittering parade followed by a dazzling firework display over the Gulf. Coming up on the evening of July 4, Galveston Island will celebrate its annual Independence Day with a parade featuring a procession of floats, decorated vehicles, and performers starting at the Seawall in 22nd Street to 45th Street. For more information visit Galveston’s website.

If time is not an issue, you won’t want to miss the stunning display of pyrotechnics as they light up the night sky in celebration of America’s Independence Day. The Fireworks show will take place on the beach near 37th Street and Seawall Boulevard, with the beautiful Gulf of Mexico serving as the backdrop. The 20-minute show will begin at 9:15 p.m. following the 4th of July Parade.