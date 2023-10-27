HOUSTON (KIAH) — Space Center Houston debuts a new family-friendly, Halloween experience, Galaxy Frights, presented by Reliant Oct. 30-31. There’s something for everyone with spectacularly spooky (not scary) space experiences. Join a costume parade around the new SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket; hear from special guest speakers including NASA astronauts; watch the premiere of a new space film; and have fun with gross and weird science activities.

“We welcome guests to celebrate Halloween safely at Space Center Houston’s new Galaxy Frights, presented by Reliant,” said William T. Harris, president and CEO of the dynamic science and space exploration learning destination. “Explore our creepy cosmic activities while social distancing among the center’s indoor and outdoor artifact collection.”

“Now more than ever, the community is looking for opportunities to safely spend time with family and friends,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant. “Galaxy Frights, presented by Reliant, is the perfect place for Houstonians of all ages to enjoy the Halloween fun.”

In addition to the center’s new seasonal exhibits, NASA’s spider-like robot, Spidernaut, will be on display. Developed at NASA Johnson Space Center, this prototype forms the basis for a series of new arachnid class Extra-Vehicular Robotics (EVR) robots being used to further space exploration.

Have a ghoulishly good time in a costume parade around the new SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket set outside with ample space to social distance. Parade times are at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. The center will premiere a new spooky space film, Facing Fear, in Mission Briefing Center. In Facing Fear hear NASA astronauts, engineers and flight controllers share how they confront and overcome some of the scariest aspects of space exploration. Take a selfie with Space Center Houston’s mascot Commander Quest in front of a massive inflatable full Moon, visit trick or treat candy stations and explore a scavenger hunt through the center’s free mobile app.

Guests can attend a special virtual presentation about ghostly nebulas, invisible matter and black holes with Dr. Jennifer Wiseman, Hubble Space Telescope Senior Project Scientist at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center. This virtual presentation will take place at noon both days in Space Center Theater.

Every Friday and Saturday, a NASA astronaut shares their mission memories with guests at 11 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. Join these 30-minute presentations with NASA astronaut Mike Foreman on Oct. 30 and NASA astronaut Bill McArthur on Oct. 31. In Pop-up Science Labs, learn about the creepy crawly microorganisms living aboard the International Space Station; the science and fiction of black holes; spacesuit design; and how fluids react in space.

Galaxy Frights has spooky activities for all ages 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct 30-31. Social distancing measures and face masks for guests ages two and older are required. Costumes masks are not permitted. Costumes must be family friendly.

For timed admission tickets to Space Center Houston’s Galaxy Frights, visit spacecenter.org. Ticket prices range from $24.95 for children (ages 4-11) to $29.95 for adults (12 and older) with discounts for seniors and members of the military. All Space Center Houston experiences are subject to change while the center continues to monitor state and local health and safety guidelines.