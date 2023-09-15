GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH ) — Looking for an inspiring event that is sure to to empower women this weekend? Try the 16th annual Galveston Women’s Conference. It’s being held in Galveston all day Friday and welcomes women from everywhere from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m..

Emmy and two-time Tony, Screen Actors Guild, award winning actress Christine Baranski is the keynote speaker. The event will educate women about issues women face with regard to health and equips attendees with successful life and business skills.

Tickets for the event are $225. $175 for Galveston chamber members.

Go to Galvestonwomensconference.com for more information.