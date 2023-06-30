HOUSTON (KIAH) – In this heat, Houston Zoo animals are finding ways to stay cool during the extreme heat of the summer and you can, too! Houston Zoo’s dedicated animal care teams are adding frozen summertime treats to the animal menu. Icy treats help animals, like California sea lions, stay hydrated during triple temperature afternoons.

Head over to the Galápagos tortoise habitat, where animals are enjoying a cool water spray that helps them keep comfortable. You can watch all the zoo animals cool off as you check out the Zoo’s brand-new Galápagos Islands exhibit. Get out of the heat as the exhibit is 90% climate controlled, and find out more about other closely related Galápagos species.

Visit Claud the black bear, who stays cool splashing in a refreshing pool. Black bears are curious creatures by nature and giving them a pool is for more than just play. Their animal care team offers food items in the water to help them beat the summer heat. In South America’s Pantanal, the capybara family also enjoys taking a swim. Capybaras are excellent swimmers and a semi-aquatic species. They can stay underwater for up to five minutes and their webbed feet help them swim.

How you help

You and your family can learn more about animals by visiting one of the several air-conditioned Zoo buildings. Animals lovers can see more than 70 species of reptiles and amphibians in the Reptile & Amphibian House and learn about tiny creatures in the Bug House and see the chimpanzees and gorillas in the Great Ape Gallery. By visiting Houston Zoo guests are helping to save animals in the wild. A portion of each Zoo membership and admission supports the Zoo’s conservation programs around the world.