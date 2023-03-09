HOUSTON (KIAH) If you like classic cars and hot rods, you can check that out as well as some of the sweetest choppers and vintage cars in Houston this weekend!

At the Southern Star Brewing Company, it’s FREE admission for spectators, and $20 to enter your ride into the show.

The car show begins on this Saturday March 11th at 10 a.m.. A pre-party campout begins Friday night.

Like food trucks. A couple will be on site to enjoy.