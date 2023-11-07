Markets for Makers provides shoppers with a one-of-a-kind experience by giving them access to products not readily available in retail stores or at other markets.

HOUSTON (CW39) — Silver Street Studios is opening its door this Saturday to capture the scene at Markets for Makers. It’s all to help support local businesses in the area. And you can too.

Local entrepreneurs or makers and small businesses will be on hand so you can shop with them at “Markets for Makers”. This local event runs, Saturday, November 11th through Sunday, November 12th at Silver Street Studios.

This fun event to help the local community will feature 120+ diverse makers specializing in home décor, fashion, art, design and food.

So, if you’re interested in seeing unique items, help small businesses and so much more, this is the place for you! For more information and to get tickets, check out the link to Houston Market for Makers.

Markets for Makers provides shoppers with a one-of-a-kind experience by giving them access to products not readily available in retail stores or at other markets.