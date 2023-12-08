HOUSTON (KIAH) — “Elevated Intersections” is a special mural project that celebrates the black and brown spirit in effort to unify communities of color. The artists Jatziri Barron and Andrea Venson have a great exhibition called “Elevated Intersections” in Houston Dec. 9 at Deluxe Theater, located at 3303 Lyons Avenue, in Houston.

It’s presented by the City of Houston’s Houston Arts Alliance. General Admission is $15. Kids $8.. Times for the event are 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m..

The artists talked with CW39’s Carrigan Chauvin on set at CW39 with more about the event happening Dec. 9.

“Elevated Intersections” is one of the 8 projects to be awarded the City’s Initiative Grant in March 2023 under the neighborhood Cultural Destinations category. The Project which takes place in Houston’s historic Fifth Ward, draws inspiration from people of color.