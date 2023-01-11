HOUSTON (KIAH) Is someone you know, having a “15” or a wedding anytime soon? Then the Quince Expo is a great show to attend in Houston for that special event. It’s one if not, the main event for quality production must-haves and is dedicated to providing ideas and inspiration for quinceañeras and brides alike.

This event has grown to become one of the biggest sources of information and trustworthy referrals to quinceañeras, brides and their families as they approach one of the most important days in their lives.

This year, the event will be held in Hall D of NRG Arena from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday Jan. 15, 2023.

TICKET INFORMATION

$12.00 per ticket and children under 10 get in free.

PARKING

Keep in mind that NRG Park has gone cashless effective December 1, 2022. Parking rate is $20+ tax per space at the gate. Parking rates could change though without notice. No in and out access. Electronic or card payment is required at parking gates. This includes credit cards, Apple and Google Pay options.

VENUE INFORMATION

