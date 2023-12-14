GALVESTON ( KIAH) – Celebrate the season with thousands of festive walkers and runners who will fill the streets of Galveston with holiday cheer during the Santa Hustle Galveston Half Marathon, 5K, and Kids Rudolph Run on Sunday, December 17, at Beach Central.

To breakdown the event, Leah Cast, PR for Visit Galveston, stopped by the CW39 Studios to share what you can expect from the Santa Hustle.

The event kicks off at 7:30 a.m. when youth participants will dash through their course, followed by the half marathon at 8 a.m. and the 5K at 8:15 a.m. Event proceeds will benefit the nonprofit, Galveston County Food Bank.

For more information and to register today, visit http://www.santahustle.com/galveston. Questions? Email info@santahustle.com.

Participants can enjoy cookie and candy stations along the course, while holiday music spreads some festive cheer around Galveston’s historic Landmark District. Adult participants can jingle all the way to the finish line in hoodies and fleece headbands, included with registration, and can also add numerous package upgrades – if they wish to do so. Rudolph Run participants receive a long sleeve Santa shirt, Santa hat, Santa beard, race bib and finisher medal.

The course will run along Galveston’s oceanfront, which is just steps away from the beach, 23rd Street Station, the Grand Galvez, amazing restaurants and Galveston’s historic Landmark District.

I invite everyone to come out and enjoy this holiday experience, where new traditions and lasting memories can be created with family and friends. This event has something for everyone, no matter their age or fitness level. Aaron Del Mar, Santa Hustle Race Series, LLC founder

Awards and customized Santa Hustle medals will be given to the top three male and female finishers in each age group, and all participants who cross the finish line will receive a finishers medal. Once the event is over, all are encouraged to stay after and take advantage of the many exciting entertainment options available near Beach Central.

Since the holiday season is the perfect time to give back, event proceeds will benefit nonprofit Galveston County Food Bank, whose mission is to lead the fight to end hunger in Galveston County.