HOUSTON (KIAH) — The American Diabetes Association® (ADA) is thrilled to host the annual Step Out Walk in Houston to fight for the nearly 2.7 million people in Texas who are living with diabetes. Whether participants choose to walk, jog or run, every step will lead to the same destination to fundraise for a cure and support the ADA’s mission. This 5k/1k walk will be held on Sept. 30 at the Water Works in Buffalo Bayou Park. Entertainment, games, music, and food will be provided, as well as a plethora of health and wellness resources and educational opportunities for participants to enjoy.



Registration is free for all participants!

With health care costs at an all-time high, people living with diabetes have medical expenditures that are approximately 2.3 times higher than those without. More than 37 million Americans are striving to manage their lives while living with diabetes and everything that comes with it. Events such as the Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes® are crucial to raise awareness and provide resources to support those living with the disease.

“Step Out Walk to Stop Diabetes is more than a walk, it is a celebration of the ADA’s mission and a chance to connect with the community while raising critical funds to help bend the curve on diabetes,” said Chad Srader, Executive Director the ADA in Central & Southeast Texas. “This year we are back at the beautiful Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park in the shadows of downtown Houston! We want to thank our generous sponsors including our Elite Sponsor, United Healthcare and Donor Match Sponsor, New Process Steel in honor of Bob Gabriel, our loyal volunteers, steadfast advocates and amazing fundraisers and donors. We have a goal to raise $200,000 to fund needed programs in Central and Southeast Texas and invite all to join us.”

Registration for the event is free. To learn more about the 2023 Step Out: Texas and register, visit www.diabetes.org/stepoutwalktexas