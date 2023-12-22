HOUSTON (KIAH) — You have one more chance to put that ugly sweater on before Christmas. The Home Run Dugout is having an Ugly Sweater Christmas party Friday night from 7 p.m. till 1 p.m..
Pull on your most wildly festive sweater and get ready for an evening of holiday cheer, delightful treats, and great company. It’s the perfect occasion to laugh, enjoy, and create lasting memories. Don’t miss this jolly gathering – let’s light up the night with our sweater spirit!
- US to begin 2024 with smallest military in over 80 years
- Houston Public Library’s ‘On-the-go’ app cancelled, here’s why
- CW39 Houston talks with Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana about Holiday Tradition of “Chawahka Soup”
- Holiday trash and waste recycling for Houston
- Houston Texans host the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium