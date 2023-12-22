HOUSTON (KIAH) — Make it a night out at House of Blues this weekend as they take it back to the 90’s with all the hottest decade has to offer in music.

This is an 18+ and up event so expect to be carded at the door. Doors open and show start at 9 p.m..

Bag size notice

Bags bigger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ will not be allowed! Make sure you have downloaded your tickets into your mobile wallet and/or transferred to friends via the Live Nation app.

The Foundation Room will be open

Guests 21+ are invited to join us in the Foundation Room lounge before the show for the finest in food & craft cocktails. On most nights, keep the party going after the show, and experience the after-hours experience at the Foundation Room. Click here for more information & to RSVP your spot!