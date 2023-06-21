HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rising rents have people questioning whether now is a good time to buy a home. Wells Fargo is hoping to help educate would-be homeowners with a free “Advancing Homeownership Fair” to help Houston residents learn more about the homebuying process.

The fair will take place on Saturday, July 15, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Houston Community College, 6815 Rustic Street, Houston TX 77087.

“Owning a home provides family stability and an opportunity to build generational wealth, but unfortunately, it may feel out of reach for far too many people, especially those in historically underserved communities,” said Valeria Esparza-Chavez, Head of Home Lending Hispanic Segment at Wells Fargo.

According to the 2022 State of Housing in Harris County and Houston, the affordability gap for homebuyers worsened between 2011 and 2021 because of increased housing sales prices. In fact, Hispanic residents will soon become the largest share of homebuyers in the county with a growing homeownership rate in both Houston and the U.S. between 2020 and 2021.

With low inventory and larger numbers of millennial homebuyers entering the market, experts advise to keep in mind these key tips when you are ready to purchase a home:

Have a homebuying plan: understand all the financial commitments and considerations of homeownership so that you’re setting yourself up for financial success.

Arrange for the true costs of home ownership: using a calculator to help you determine your budget, debts, location and down payment amount.

Leverage the advice of professionals: work with a home mortgage consultant, like at Wells Fargo, to make sure you have a solid financing plan with a pre-approval in hand; and a real estate agent that can help you find the home that meets your needs and present a solid offer.

