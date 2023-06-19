HOUSTON (KIAH) – The West Nile virus has been confirmed in Harris County, according to the Harris County Public Health’s (HCPH) Mosquito and Vector Control Division (MVCD). A sample of mosquitoes taken from the zip code 77005, or West University area, tested positive for West Nile virus.

In response to the positive sample, MVCD will be doing evening spray operations in the area where the positive mosquito sample was found and in surrounding areas.

“West Nile virus has been in our area since 2002. During the summer months, we remind our residents to enjoy the outdoors but remember to protect themselves and their families from diseases transmitted by mosquitoes” said Dr. Maximea (Max) Vigilant, MVCD Director.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted one in five people infected with West Nile have a fever. One in 150 infected people have serious or fatal illness.