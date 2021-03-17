West University Place tops list as “Most Affluent Small City”

Houston (CW39) The pandemic has made some people realize they don’t need to live in large cities to have the life they want. A new study conducted by AdvisorSmith, examined median household incomes to find the “Most Affluent Small Cities in America.”

Researchers discovered that West University Place was the #1 most affluent small city for cities with between 10,000 and 30,000 residents.

West University Place is just minutes from downtown Houston, the Galleria, and Texas Medical Center.  The area has a low crime rate and its location makes it an ideal spot for living, working, and raising a family.

The street boundaries of West University Place include Bissonnet, Community, Holcombe/Bellaire and Kirby

The city is also near Rice University and 85% of adults who live in West U have bachelor’s degrees.

The median household income in West University Place is $250,000. The median nationwide household income is $68,703.

Among the “Most Affluent Small Cities in America,” Bellaire and University Park are Texas cities that also made the list.

