HOUSTON (KIAH) Whether it’s local items of interest, the Texas Governor’s race, or the balance of power in Washington, D.C., lots of Harris County voters will head to the polls Tuesday for Election Day 2022.

The county has an informative website with everything you need to know, but here are some of the highlights.

There are 99 polling places spread out countywide, and unlike in other communities, Harris County voters are free to cast their ballots at any of them.

Harris County polls open at 7:00 a.m. on Election Day and close at 7:00 p.m.

There are a variety of forms of identification you can use at the polls.

Having your Voter Registration Certificate simplifies the process, but other acceptable ID’s include a Texas Driver License and a United States Passport.

You must already be registered to vote on Election Day like 2,575,270 Harris County residents are.

Of them, 750,349 have already cast their ballots either during the 12 days of Early Voting that wrapped up Friday or through mail-in ballots.

If you need a ride to the polls, METRO is providing them for free.

Just tell the bus driver or light rail operator that you’re headed to — or home from — the polls, and he or she should not charge you a fare.