HOUSTON (KIAH) Local leaders are calling on the publics to take proper action after racist hate fliers have been distributed in the Greater Houston Heights neighborhood.

Houston City Council member Abbie Kamin along with local safety, city, safety and fire city representatives addressed the growing concern after a significant increase of activity has become more widespread in recent years. Houston Anti-Defamation League representative Dina Marks said that White Supremacist Propoganda distribution in 2021 increased to historic levels with a 27% increase in anti-Jewish propoganda.

“We will not stand for this. We will continue to come together. HPD is here to make sure we are safe and make sure respond effectively with this,” Kamin said. Houston City Council member Abbie Kamin

So what to do if you ever find a flier intended for you to see… Local officials say, when you see something like this, don’t throw it away. Also, don’t post them on social media or send them to other people, and never send it to the news.

What this does is aggregate them and they talk about this publicly in podcasts and raise money for ‘donate to hate’ campaigns when the spread of their message is successful. Dina Marks with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL)

The ADL recommends NOT posting the flier on NextDoor or any social media group either.

Marks advises to think twice about your post and what it might lead to, like spreading the group’s message, either by what you post, or other media outlets posting the message.

It’s important to take pictures of the flier but only to report it to Houston Police by calling (713) 884-3131. You are also asked to report it to ADL by filling out this form on their website. They also shared more tips to keep and your family safe.

What to do if you are involved in a racist or hate crime:

Police recommend calling 9-1-1 in vase of emgergency.

Avoid intervening

Tell the call taker if you think anyone needs medical attention.

Whether you’re a victim or a witness, get to safety as quickly as possible. Leave the area if necessary.

Stay on scene to speak with police, if safe to do so

Relay any details you can to a responding officer

Submit any photos, videos, evidence from the incident to the responding officer

Seek out support from family and friends. Get additional support from community resources and/or other professional

Representatives emphasized taking proper actions because it’s important for authorities to piece together the cases in our region and across the country because it helps track similarities and match it against other records.

Local police had identified at least two organizations involved in distribution. However, no arrests have been made because the act is not a crime. Here is why.