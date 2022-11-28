HOUSTON (KIAH) — On Sunday evening, a boil water notice went into effect for the city of Houston after a power outage knocked down water pressure in the city’s primary water system. So, what does that mean for you?

Here are tips from Houston Public Works on the proper steps to take until the notice is lifted.

Boil all water used for food preparation, drinking, bathing and brushing teeth

Allow water to boil for three minutes before consumption

Do not use chilled water lines on refrigerators

Do not use ice from an automatic ice machine

Mayor Sylvester Turner says the earliest the city of Houston can lift the boil water notice is either late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has approved the Houston Public Works water sampling plan. Workers will begin collecting samples Monday morning and will do two complete sets to send to the lab for processing.