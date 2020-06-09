What you need to know about George Floyd’s funeral and procession on Tuesday

HOUSTON- After thousands of people attended his final public memorial, George Floyd will be laid to rest on Tuesday.

The private funeral service is set to start at 11:00 a.m. at The Fountain of Praise church in southwest Houston. Rev. Dr. Remus Wright will lead the service.

Following the private ceremony, George Floyd’s body will be escorted by the Houston Police Department into Pearland, which will be his final resting place. He will be buried at Houston Memorial Gardens on Cullen Boulevard. Mr. Floyd will travel the last mile of the procession in a horse drawn carriage.

The public is welcome to stand along the procession route. Roads are scheduled to be closed starting at 1:00 p.m., but it could be earlier depending on when the service finishes.

From Freedom Boulevard to Clear Creek, Cullen Boulevard will be closed.

There will be a limited amount of parking near the cemetery, so the Pearland Police Department is asking for people to carpool with their families. There will be parking available at Dawson High School, Silverlake Church and at the Hickory Slough Sportsplex

It is going to be another hot day, so be prepared if you do plan on going out to the procession. The Pearland Police Department is also asking that people social distance to the best of their ability and consider bringing a mask and hand sanitizer.

