What you need to know about the new Harris County face mask order

HOUSTON- Judge Lina Hidalgo has issued a new mask order, mandating Harris County businesses to require employees and customers to wear face coverings.

The order went into effect at midnight on June 22nd and will remain in effect until June 30th when the disaster declaration is over, however, both may be extended.

The order says that anyone over ten years of age has to wear a face covering while in a business or on a commercial property.

You can read the full order here.

Main points of the order include:

Businesses reserve the right to refuse service to those not wearing a face covering, except for people who cannot wear one for medical reasons. An example of that is someone who has trouble breathing.

Businesses who do not comply can face up to a $1,000 fine per violation.

Other exceptions to the order include when you are eating or drinking and when you are exercising.

You still should wear face coverings to restaurants, but can remove them when eating or drinking.

Several other counties across the state have issued these same type of order, including Bexar, Travis and Dallas counties to name a few.

The face coverings can be homemade. You can use a bandana or a handkerchief, as long as it covers the nose and mouth. You can learn more about how to make your own face coverings here.

County officials are urging people to continue good health habits and to understand that wearing a face covering is not a substitute for maintaining six feet of social distancing or proper hand washing.

We're seeing big rises in #COVID19 hospitalizations.



We've been here before. We know what to do.



Early, we did better than most cities because we took #SocialDistancing +face coverings seriously.



Let's #FlattenTheCurve again.



Pulling together in a crisis is what we do, y'all — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) June 20, 2020