What you need to know before attending George Floyd’s Houston memorial service

HOUSTON- On Monday, the Houston community will have a chance to pay their respects to George Floyd and show support to his family in his final public memorial service.

It’s happening The Fountain of Praise church at 13950 Hillcroft Avenue in southwest Houston from noon until 6:00. p.m.

Officials are expecting thousands of people to be at the memorial. If you are planning to attend, it is important to know that all guests must wear a mask and gloves and only fifteen guests will be allowed inside the church at one time to comply with social distancing rules.

Also, guests will not be able to stay in the sanctuary longer than ten minutes after viewing his body.

When it comes to parking, no guests will be allowed to park at The Fountain of Praise. Instead, guests will be able to park at the FountainLife Center at 14083 South Main Street and at Kingdom Builders Center at 6011 W Orem Drive. There will be shuttles provided to and from the service.

Those attending Monday’s public memorial for Mr. #GeorgeFloyd must park at 2 nearby church lots for shuttles:

14083 South Main St. – FountainLife Center

6011 W Orem Dr – Kingdom Builders Center

Allow extra time & expect traffic delays near Hillcroft Ave and W Orem Dr #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 7, 2020

Mayor Turner says the city is going to help the church with providing water as it is going to be hot day. He is also asking folks to not all show up right at noon so they can avoid a big crowd.

Click the video for information on the Houston #GeorgeFloydMemorial Monday and funeral on Tuesday.



While services are planned by Floyd’s family, @houmayor Sylvester Turner says the City is prepared and encourages people to be weather aware for possible extreme heat/humidity. pic.twitter.com/E6TtJWsZHx — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) June 7, 2020

George Floyd’s funeral is set for 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9th at The Fountain of Praise church. It will be a private ceremony.