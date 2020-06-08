What you need to know before attending George Floyd’s Houston memorial service

HOUSTON- On Monday, the Houston community will have a chance to pay their respects to George Floyd and show support to his family in his final public memorial service.
It’s happening The Fountain of Praise church at 13950 Hillcroft Avenue in southwest Houston from noon until 6:00. p.m.
Officials are expecting thousands of people to be at the memorial. If you are planning to attend, it is important to know that all guests must wear a mask and gloves and only fifteen guests will be allowed inside the church at one time to comply with social distancing rules.
Also, guests will not be able to stay in the sanctuary longer than ten minutes after viewing his body.
When it comes to parking, no guests will be allowed to park at The Fountain of Praise. Instead, guests will be able to park at the FountainLife Center at 14083 South Main Street and at Kingdom Builders Center at 6011 W Orem Drive. There will be shuttles provided to and from the service.
Mayor Turner says the city is going to help the church with providing water as it is going to be hot day. He is also asking folks to not all show up right at noon so they can avoid a big crowd.
George Floyd’s funeral is set for 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9th at The Fountain of Praise church. It will be a private ceremony.