Whataburger, Houston Texans raise $120,000 for Houston Food Bank

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Whataburger and the Houston Texans made a big donation to the Houston Food Bank for its sixth annual fundraiser that will provide meals for several families in the area.

The Texans and the popular burger chain based in Texas presented a $120,000 donation to the Houston Food Bank during a volunteer event on Tuesday. The money raised will provide 360,000 meals for children and families in several counties in southeast Texas.

“We’re grateful to have the continued support of Whataburger and the Houston Texans to help our neighbors in need in 18 counties in Texas,” said Houston Food Bank President/CEO Brian Greene. “Partnering during Hunger Action Month provides great awareness of how the community can participate even in small ways to make sure those in need of food assistance can get help. Demand for food assistance continues to be at increased levels, and this generous contribution will help us provide much-needed nutrition to the 1 million food-insecure people in southeast Texas.”

An image from Whataburger event at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 26, 2021.

An image from Whataburger event at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 26, 2021.

An image from Whataburger event at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 26, 2021.

An image from Whataburger event at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 26, 2021.

An image from Whataburger event at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 26, 2021.

An image from Whataburger event at the Houston Food Bank in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 26, 2021.

From Sept. 27 through Oct. 18, customers were encouraged to donate $1 or more to the Houston Food Bank at any of the 147 Whataburger locations across Houston to receive a coupon good for a free Whataburger with the purchase of a medium fry and 32-ounce drink.

Also on Tuesday, volunteers from the Texans and Whataburger assembled backpacks filled with food for children. Texans defensive back Terrance Mitchell and Texans legend Matt Murphy joined the Houston Texans Cheerleaders and the mascot, Toro at the event.

“The Houston Food Bank is a lifeline for so many people in the area who are struggling to put food on the table,” said Whataburger Regional Director of Operations Jeff Foster. “We were so fortunate to have customers around Houston willing to open their hearts to help the community. As part of our Whataburger Feeding Student Success program, this donation helps support the food bank’s vital school programs and provide children with the nutrition they need to be healthy and successful.”

Since the launch of the fundraiser in 2015, the Houston community has raised an impressive $825,988 with each dollar providing three meals for our neighbors in need.

“We would like to thank everyone who contributed to this fundraiser so the Houston Food Bank can help provide food and resources for families every day,” said Houston Texans Director of Community Development Adrienne Saxe. “We’re proud of our team effort in the fight against hunger and owe a special thanks to our fans for helping us provide relief for those who need it the most.”