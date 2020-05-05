MAP: When to see Blue Angels fly over Houston, one is from Kingwood

ARE THEY FLYING OVER YOUR HOUSE? – We have the tracking map for Wednesday’s Blue Angles flyover. They’re honoring front line heroes all over the country. The United States Navy Blue Angels will be flying over Houston this Wednesday. One of them has a special connection with Texas.

Major Frank Zastoupil is from Kingwood, Texas and a 2005 Kingwood High School graduate.

First F-35 Pilot In The Blue Angels 🇺🇸



In 2020, @USMC Maj. Frank Zastoupil will be the first ever F-35 pilot to fly with the @BlueAngels.



Watch this video of Maj. Zastoupil as he talks about the F-35B Lighting II.



(Video by Sgt. Rene Lucerobonilla) pic.twitter.com/l2ej1huQSe — Marine Corps Installations Command (@MCICOM_HQ) August 1, 2019

He along with all the other Blue Angels are being celebrated all over social media. This from his Alma mater Texas A&M University where he graduated in 2009.

The Blue Angels will fly over Houston in honor of the front line workers. They’re flying all over the country to honor heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is the schedule:

The @BlueAngels will be conducting a special flyover in Houston & DFW on Wednesday to honor our brave frontline #COVID19 responders & essential workers.



This is a powerful symbol of Americans coming together during these unprecedented times.#AmericaStrong #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/qf4rKJZvfR — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 4, 2020

Texas Governor Greg Abbot says we here in Houston can expect our flyover at 12:30pm Texas time.

Are they flying over your house? Here’s the Houston map:

(1 of 2) Your #BlueAngels are heading your way Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston and New Orleans!



Check out the overhead times and route on the graphic below.#AmericaStrong#InThisTogether#HealthCareHeroes pic.twitter.com/00qqfE1VQM — Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) May 5, 2020

Let’s connect! Follow the CW39 Houston on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.