MAP: When to see Blue Angels fly over Houston, one is from Kingwood

ARE THEY FLYING OVER YOUR HOUSE? – We have the tracking map for Wednesday’s Blue Angles flyover. They’re honoring front line heroes all over the country. The United States Navy Blue Angels will be flying over Houston this Wednesday. One of them has a special connection with Texas.
Major Frank Zastoupil is from Kingwood, Texas and a 2005 Kingwood High School graduate.
He along with all the other Blue Angels are being celebrated all over social media. This from his Alma mater Texas A&M University where he graduated in 2009.
The Blue Angels will fly over Houston in honor of the front line workers. They’re flying all over the country to honor heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is the schedule:
Texas Governor Greg Abbot says we here in Houston can expect our flyover at 12:30pm Texas time.
Are they flying over your house? Here’s the Houston map:
