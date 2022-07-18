HOUSTON (CW39) With test-score gaps between low-poverty and high-poverty school districts increasing by 15% – 20% during the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America, as well as accompanying videos and expert commentary.



Educational Characteristics of Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land (1=Most Educated; 75=Avg.):

136 th – % of High School Diploma Holders

– % of High School Diploma Holders 58 th – % of Bachelor’s Degree Holders

– % of Bachelor’s Degree Holders 88 th – % of Associate’s Degree Holders or College-Experienced Adults

– % of Associate’s Degree Holders or College-Experienced Adults 69 th – % of Graduate or Professional Degree Holders

– % of Graduate or Professional Degree Holders 42 nd – Quality of Public-School System

– Quality of Public-School System 78 th – Avg. Quality of Universities

– Avg. Quality of Universities 112 th – Enrolled Students in Top 1,015 Universities per Capita

– Enrolled Students in Top 1,015 Universities per Capita 28 th – Racial Education Gap (Black People vs. White People)

– Racial Education Gap (Black People vs. White People) 47th – Gender Education Gap (Women vs. Men)

To determine where the most educated Americans are choosing to settle down, WalletHub compared the 150 largest U.S. metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs, across 11 key metrics. The data set ranges from the share of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher to the racial education gap to the quality of the public-school system.