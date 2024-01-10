HOUSTON (KIAH) — Dolly Parton’s 78th birthday is coming up and there are a few locations you too can celebrate the unofficial queen of country music. How about a Dolly-themed brunch? Sound good!

On Saturday, Jan. 20, the day after Parton’s birthday at any of the five Union Kitchen locations that day, you get to celebrate with special drinks and menu items. The Union Kitchen’s brunch menu from chef James Lundy and general manager Rebekah Vera includes all foods southern.

Featured cocktails

The Jolene , which includes mezcal tequila, fresh lime juice, muddled mandarin and agave with a black salt brim.

, which includes mezcal tequila, fresh lime juice, muddled mandarin and agave with a black salt brim. The Blonde Boss includes Reposado tequila, lime juice, agave, fresh muddled raspberries and lychee liqueur, all topped with hot pink glitter.

includes Reposado tequila, lime juice, agave, fresh muddled raspberries and lychee liqueur, all topped with hot pink glitter. The New Cowboy in Town includes browned butter-infused Jim Beam whiskey, brown sugar and bitters, garnished with an orange rind.

Brunch Menu

Puddin’ Parfait , a banana pudding parfait made with fresh bananas, vanilla yogurt and vanilla wafers.

, a banana pudding parfait made with fresh bananas, vanilla yogurt and vanilla wafers. 9 to 5 Special is inspired by Parton’s famous biscuits and milk gravy recipe, with two eggs and the diner’s choice of bacon or sausage.

is inspired by Parton’s famous biscuits and milk gravy recipe, with two eggs and the diner’s choice of bacon or sausage. The Tennessee Homesick Blues heats the palette with jalapeno cheddar cornbread fried eggs benedict, topped with a crispy fried chicken tender, fried jalapeno slices, hot honey and gouda cheese. It comes served with a side of breakfast potatoes.

For charity

One of Dolly Parton’s enduring passions is child literacy, and The Union Kitchen is inviting brunch patrons to bring a new children’s book to donate to Casa de Esperanza, a Houston-based organization dedicated to providing a safe and loving home for children and families facing difficult circumstances.

Reservations recommended

Reservations (www.theunionkitchen.com) are recommended for this family-friendly culinary experience for all ages.

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 20, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: All five The Union Kitchen locations in Greater Houston, including:

Memorial (12538 Memorial Dr., Space 10, Houston, TX 77024)

(12538 Memorial Dr., Space 10, Houston, TX 77024) Oak Forest (3452 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77018)

(3452 Ella Blvd, Houston, TX 77018) Cypress (9955 Barker Cypress Rd Suite, #104, Cypress, TX 77433)

(9955 Barker Cypress Rd Suite, #104, Cypress, TX 77433) Katy (9920 Gaston Rd, #100, Katy, TX 77494)

(9920 Gaston Rd, #100, Katy, TX 77494) Kingwood (23918 US-59, Kingwood, TX 77339)

WHO: Houston-area devotees of classic country music and all things brash and blonde