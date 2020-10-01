Who has the best Halloween themed donuts?

HOUSTON (CW39) Krispy Kreme is letting you make your typical dozen include a a “monster mash.” The big doughnut chain is getting into the Halloween spirit with three new Monster-themed doughnuts starting October 5th!

The three new doughnuts are inspired by Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster, and a werewolf. The Frankenstein doughnut will make use of pretzel pieces, along with green icing to give it that traditional monster hue. The Dracula doughnut will be filled with raspberry jelly, while the werewolf treat will include cinnamon cereal squares.

Along with new doughnuts for the spooky season, Krispy Kreme are also offering BOGO deals each Saturday in October! For each dozen bought through October 31st, a customer can also get the Sweet-or-Treat deal-an extra dozen- for $1 more! The extra dozen can either be the brand’s signature glazed doughnuts or special-edition Jack-O-Lantern doughnuts.

