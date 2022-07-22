HOUSTON (CW39) J.J. Watt may be an Arizona Cardinal now, but he would never turn his back on a Houston Texans fan.

The other night, a woman Tweeted that she was trying to sell her J.J. Watt sneakers and her J.J. Watt Texans jersey, because she needed to raise money for her grandfather’s funeral.

But J.J. found out, and he handled it. He told her, quote, “Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral. I’m sorry for your loss.”

She replied, quote, “I freaking love you man. It’s been a hard year for me, and this last month has been hard since the death. I wish I could tell you my story.”