HOUSTON (KIAH) — August is National Dog Month and International Dog Day is later this month on August 26th. It’s a perfect time to be reminded about one of the best and FREE ways to take care of your dogs and puppies. Dog owners can keep their local community and pups healthy by being prompt in disposing of dog waste to improve the quality of life for our canine companions.

Here’s why you should clean up pet waste ASAP:

When walking pets, always carry a pooper scooper or waste bags with you on dog walks. When your dog has to go, you can dispose of their waste with either option safely and without direct contact to the skin. It is also recommended to double bag the waste, as this decreases the spread of germs.

Properly disposing of your dog’s waste can actually prevent them from having behavioral issues. Our pets can be very curious in wanting to eat their own waste, but digesting it allows for parasites and bacteria to enter their bodies which can lead to a variety of health problems.

Dog waste can easily attract unwanted pests like flies and rodents, which can be cause for concern in spreading contamination to our pets and even ourselves. You want to make sure to dispose of dog waste as soon as your pet goes, if possible.

Local law does require pet owners to pick up pet waste promptly when out on a walk. However, the law doesn’t require dog or cat owners to pick up in the owner’s own yard. Leaving it to sit still however, increases the chance of spreading harmful contaminants like parasites and bacteria across the owner’s lawn. Mowing over it can spread these potential problems.