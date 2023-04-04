HOUSTON (KIAH) — A 46-year-old Huffman resident has been sent to prison for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced.

Priscella Yvette Cervantes is the estranged wife of a former Harris County Precinct 1 deputy constable. On Monday, U.S. District Judge David Hittner sentenced her to a total of 121 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by five years of supervised release.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

On or about Dec. 5, 2020, Cervantes escorted a tractor-trailer in a “ghost” police vehicle – which is a vehicle that has lights and sirens and a police decal. Her co-defendant and now estranged husband, Alexsandar S. Reyes, met her off Interstate 10 in his marked constable vehicle and then continued to escort the tractor trailer through the Houston area on I-10.

At trial, the defense attempted to convince the jury that Cervantes did not know anything about the drug proceed monies or the cocaine. The jury did not believe those claims and found her guilty as charged.

Reyes, 49, also of Huffman, had previously pleaded guilty and is pending sentencing.